E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) reached $105.57, with a -0.99% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had lost 4.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, down 43.9% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $291.81 million, indicating a 35.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.53 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, indicating changes of +11.01% and +29.2%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. As of now, e.l.f. Beauty holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.68, so one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

