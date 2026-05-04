e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $61.67, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

The cosmetics company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.29, reflecting a 62.82% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $426.15 million, indicating a 28.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.1 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, signifying shifts of -8.55% and +22.83%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.18% lower. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.54. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.86.

It is also worth noting that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.88.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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