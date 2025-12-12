e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $76.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.09% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 4.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, down 8.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $452.79 million, indicating a 27.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.93 per share and a revenue of $1.57 billion, signifying shifts of -13.57% and +19.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for e.l.f Beauty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, e.l.f. Beauty is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.06.

Investors should also note that ELF has a PEG ratio of 4.19 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.