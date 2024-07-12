E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) ended the recent trading session at $210.90, demonstrating a +0.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Shares of the cosmetics company have appreciated by 4.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.07% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of e.l.f. Beauty will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.90, indicating a 18.18% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $300.26 million, indicating a 38.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating changes of +7.55% and +25.53%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 61.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.97, so one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that ELF currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.82.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

