E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) ended the recent trading session at $83.93, demonstrating a +1.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 36.47% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.65% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 28, 2025. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.74%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $326.38 million, indicating a 1.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for e.l.f. Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.35% lower within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.11, so one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that ELF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

