e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $140.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

The cosmetics company's stock has climbed by 0.23% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.81% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of e.l.f. Beauty will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 24.68% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $368.95 million, up 22.54% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.53 per share and a revenue of $1.65 billion, indicating changes of +4.13% and +25.97%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. e.l.f. Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, e.l.f. Beauty is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.94, which means e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that ELF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.43. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, placing it within the bottom 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.