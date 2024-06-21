E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) ending at $205.91, denoting a -1.59% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

The cosmetics company's shares have seen an increase of 13.24% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.92, showcasing a 16.36% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $300.26 million, up 38.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.55% and +25.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 61.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.35.

It is also worth noting that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 4.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Cosmetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.38.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 199, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

