E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) ended the recent trading session at $105.41, demonstrating a +1.35% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

The cosmetics company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.84% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.68%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $291.3 million, indicating a 35.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, indicating changes of +11.01% and +29.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. As of now, e.l.f. Beauty holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.62 for its industry.

We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

