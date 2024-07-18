e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Down 20% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip?

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF, once a standout performer, recently encountered a significant setback, witnessing a decline of 20.1% over just a month, underperforming the industry’s decline of 8.9%. The renowned cosmetics and skin care products company has also trailed the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500's respective growth of 1.1% and 2% during the same period. This abrupt reversal in fortunes prompts investors to reconsider whether to hold on to their shares or cut their losses.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty closed the trading session at $170.70 on Jul 17, quite below its 52-week high of $221.83, indicating a substantial loss in market value within a relatively short period. Additionally, this Oakland, CA-based company’s stock slipped below its 50-day moving average, which is an important indicator for gauging market trends and momentum. Falling below this average suggests a bearish trend, often prompting caution to investors.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, e.l.f. Beauty still appears quite stretched. The stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 46.17, much higher than the industry average of 23.6. This premium valuation implies high growth expectations, which may not be sustainable in the current market environment. The company's Value Score of F further underscores these concerns.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Stealing Glitter From ELF

e.l.f. Beauty operates in a highly saturated and competitive beauty market, facing stiff competition from established mass and prestige brands. Despite holding a solid market share, the company remains vulnerable to intense competition from established players like The Estee Lauder Companies EL and Coty COTY. While e.l.f. Beauty distinguishes itself by offering products at lower price points, this strategic focus on affordability potentially constrains the company's ability to raise prices and expand margins in a market where premium pricing often drives profitability and brand perception.



In its latest earnings release, Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty’s chairman and chief executive officer stated, “As we look ahead, we believe we are still in the early innings of unlocking the full potential we see for e.l.f. Beauty across cosmetics, skincare and international markets.” Industry experts viewed this statement and the accompanying guidance as a conservative approach, suggesting that the company still has a long way to go.



Additionally, with ELF being largely consumer-driven, it remains prone to rapidly evolving consumer preferences as well as changes in their spending patterns. Macroeconomic concerns such as underlying inflation and higher interest rates have been pinching consumers’ pockets, which could deter them from spending on items like cosmetics.



Apart from this, e.l.f. Beauty’s marketing investments have increased significantly, from 7% of net sales to 25% over five years. While this has driven growth, the high marketing spend may not be sustainable in the long term and may put pressure on margins, if not accompanied by proportional sales growth. These factors seem to have dulled investors’ confidence in e.l.f. Beauty’s prospects.

Estimates Lose Sheen

The negative sentiment around e.l.f. Beauty is reflected in analysts’ projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter earnings per share has declined from 92 cents to 86 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for the current fiscal has also gone from $3.42 to $3.40 in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Radiance in the Shadows

While the high valuation and recent stock performance raise caution, long-term investors should not overlook e.l.f. Beauty’s underlying fundamentals, including its brand innovation, product development, regional expansion and digital transformation efforts.



The company prioritizes expanding its product portfolio and driving innovation across its cosmetics offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences and trends in the beauty industry. New skincare lines and enhanced makeup formulations have been well-received, fostering positive customer feedback and encouraging repeat purchases. Additionally, to revitalize its brand image and enhance consumer perception, e.l.f. Beauty has embarked on strategic marketing campaigns, including celebrity endorsements, influencer collaborations and social media activations.



The company has been actively expanding its retail presence and distribution channels to enhance brand visibility and accessibility. ELF has forged partnerships with major retailers like Target TGT and Ulta Beauty, securing shelf space in key markets. By diversifying its distribution channels, e.l.f. Beauty aims to strengthen its market position and capture a broader customer base across different geographies.



Recognizing the shift toward online shopping, e.l.f. Beauty has been investing in enhancing its digital and e-commerce capabilities. ELF has focused on improving user experience on its website, optimizing mobile platforms and leveraging digital marketing strategies to increase online sales and customer engagement. These efforts are crucial in expanding its reach and driving growth in the highly competitive digital beauty marketplace.



Not to forget, e.l.f. Beauty has been focused on improving operational efficiency and cost management to address margin pressures and operational challenges. To this end, it has implemented supply-chain optimizations, streamlined manufacturing processes and negotiated better procurement terms to reduce costs and improve profitability. These efforts are essential in enhancing overall operational resilience.

Good, Bad & Ugly – What’s Next for Investors?

Investor sentiment toward e.l.f. Beauty has been lukewarm, with the stock price experiencing downward pressure of late. The company grapples with pressures like intense competition from large players and rapidly changing consumer preferences. Additionally, elevated marketing investments are a concern for now.



While caution is warranted due to valuation concerns and market challenges, e.l.f. Beauty's proactive approach to adapting to consumer trends and enhancing operational effectiveness underscores its potential for recovery and growth. The company’s expansion into new product categories and international markets, coupled with strong digital sales, highlights its innovation and adaptability.



All said, current investors should hold their positions in the stock, while potential new investors might want to wait for a more favorable entry point, given its current lofty valuation. e.l.f. Beauty currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

