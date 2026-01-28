e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $84.98, moving -2.02% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

The cosmetics company's shares have seen an increase of 12.93% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 4, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.72, showcasing a 2.7% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $459.86 million, indicating a 29.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.87 per share and a revenue of $1.57 billion, representing changes of -15.34% and +19.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for e.l.f Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.28% upward. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.6, which means e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 5.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ELF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

