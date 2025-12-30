e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $76.80, marking a -3.31% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Shares of the cosmetics company witnessed a gain of 3.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.83%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.7, reflecting a 5.41% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $455.32 million, reflecting a 28.14% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $1.57 billion, signifying shifts of -15.93% and +19.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for e.l.f Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.22% lower. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that e.l.f. Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.92 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.48 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 4.67. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

