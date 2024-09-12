E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $114.67, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.75% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

Shares of the cosmetics company witnessed a loss of 21.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 42.68% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $291.3 million, up 35.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, signifying shifts of +11.32% and +29.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. As of now, e.l.f. Beauty holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.26.

We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 191, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

