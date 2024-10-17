E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $107.94, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

The the stock of cosmetics company has fallen by 6.6% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of e.l.f. Beauty will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.47, showcasing a 42.68% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $291.81 million, up 35.4% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.53 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, representing changes of +11.01% and +29.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. e.l.f. Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, e.l.f. Beauty is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.93, so one might conclude that e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that ELF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.