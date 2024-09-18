E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) ending at $114.65, denoting a +1.97% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.31%.

Shares of the cosmetics company have depreciated by 30.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.68%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $291.3 million, reflecting a 35.17% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.53 per share and a revenue of $1.32 billion, representing changes of +11.01% and +29.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.82. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.51 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that ELF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.