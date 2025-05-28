E.L.F. BEAUTY Earnings Results: $ELF Reports Quarterly Earnings

E.L.F. BEAUTY ($ELF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $332,650,000, beating estimates of $330,746,922 by $1,903,078.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ELF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

E.L.F. BEAUTY Insider Trading Activity

E.L.F. BEAUTY insiders have traded $ELF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TARANG AMIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 98,805 shares for an estimated $5,347,208 .

. SCOTT MILSTEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,881 shares for an estimated $2,813,017 .

. JOSHUA ALLEN FRANKS (SVP, Operations) sold 51,353 shares for an estimated $2,740,196

KORY MARCHISOTTO (See Remarks) sold 51,350 shares for an estimated $2,740,036

MANDY J FIELDS (See Remarks) sold 48,213 shares for an estimated $2,572,645

JENNIFER CATHERINE HARTNETT (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,376 shares for an estimated $1,247,343

LAUREN COOKS LEVITAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,900 shares for an estimated $371,875 .

. MAUREEN C. WATSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,785 shares for an estimated $371,630.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

E.L.F. BEAUTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of E.L.F. BEAUTY stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

E.L.F. BEAUTY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELF stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

E.L.F. BEAUTY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for E.L.F. BEAUTY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ELF forecast page.

E.L.F. BEAUTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ELF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Olivia Tong from Raymond James set a target price of $95.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.