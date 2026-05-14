e.l.f. Beauty (BIT:1ELF) Price Target Decreased by 11.13% to 80.63

The average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty (BIT:1ELF) has been revised to €80.63 / share. This is a decrease of 11.13% from the prior estimate of €90.73 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €56.45 to a high of €118.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.71% from the latest reported closing price of €52.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an decrease of 314 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ELF is 0.10%, an increase of 50.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 66,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,188K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ELF by 64.02% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,591K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,534K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,237K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 83.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ELF by 373.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,197K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing an increase of 32.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ELF by 56.45% over the last quarter.

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