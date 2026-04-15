Elevra Lithium Limited - Depositary Receipt (ELVR) Price Target Increased by 31.60% to 88.20

The average one-year price target for Elevra Lithium Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:ELVR) has been revised to $88.20 / share. This is an increase of 31.60% from the prior estimate of $67.03 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $72.35 to a high of $105.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.86% from the latest reported closing price of $63.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevra Lithium Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELVR is 0.01%, an increase of 45.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.25% to 1,187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 329K shares.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 225K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 99.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVR by 17,239.04% over the last quarter.

Readystate Asset Management holds 118K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVR by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVR by 162.27% over the last quarter.

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