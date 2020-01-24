Eleven young Venezuelans die in fire while foraging for food

At least 11 young Venezuelans died in a fire in a cane field where they were hunting rabbits, as they tried to find food amid wide-spread shortages, authorities and locals in western Aragua state said on Friday.
