Eleven workers dead after incident at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg -eNCA

Adds Impala statement in paragraph 3

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum IMPJ.J has confirmed 11 workers died in an incident at one of its mining shafts in Rustenburg, South African broadcaster eNCA reported, citing the company's spokesperson Johan Theron.

The company said 88 workers were involved in the incident at its No. 11 shaft platinum mining shaft and 77 have been rescued, Theron told eNCA.

The Johannesburg-based platinum miner said in a statement late Monday that it was carrying out rescue efforts after an incident involving its conveyance system, which hoists workers up and down the underground shaft.

Impala is one of the South African platinum producers that operate some of the deepest mining shafts in the world.

(Reporting by Felix Njini; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: felix.njini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.