News & Insights

World Markets

Eleven workers dead after incident at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg - eNCA

November 28, 2023 — 12:33 am EST

Written by Felix Njini for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum IMPJ.J has confirmed 11 workers died in an incident at one of its mining shafts in Rustenburg, South African broadcaster eNCA reported, citing the company's spokesperson Johan Theron.

The company said 88 workers were involved in the incident at its No. 11 shaft platinum mining shaft and 77 have been rescued, Theron told eNCA.

Impala is among South Africa platinum producers that operate some of the deepest mining shafts in the world.

(Reporting by Felix Njini, Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: felix.njini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.