US Markets
T

Eleven U.S. senators urge internet providers to aid student online schooling

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A group of 11 U.S. senators on Friday urged the chief executives of the seven largest U.S. internet providers to temporarily suspend data caps and fees for millions of U.S. school children studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A group of 11 U.S. senators on Friday urged the chief executives of the seven largest U.S. internet providers to temporarily suspend data caps and fees for millions of U.S. school children studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The senators led by Democrat Mark Warner called on AT&T Inc T.N, Comcast CMCSA.O, Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N, T-Mobile TMUS.O and three other providers to "take concrete measures to suspend limits and fees associated with increased broadband use, which is needed to participate in online courses or remote work."

They also asked providers to expand coverage areas to places where students struggle to get online access.

( Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T CMCSA VZ TMUS CHTR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    20 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular