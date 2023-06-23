News & Insights

Commodities

Eleven injured in Hong Kong in Cathay Pacific flight incident

Credit: REUTERS/Lam Yik

June 23, 2023 — 08:23 pm EDT

Written by Farah Master for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Eleven people were injured on Cathay Pacific's 0293.HK flight CX880 at Hong Kong's international airport early on Saturday after the carrier aborted its take off due to a technical issue, Cathay said in a statement.

The flight, from Hong to Los Angeles, was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers. It performed "an aborted take off in accordance with standard procedures after a technical issue was detected by the crew."

After the aircraft returned to the gate a precautionary passenger evacuation was initiated by the crew and passengers exited the aircraft using five door escape slides, it said.

"We understand that 11 passengers are being treated at the hospital with injuries sustained during the evacuation process. Our priority is to look after all affected passengers and crew."

One of the plane's tyres overheated causing it to burst, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.