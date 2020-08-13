Elevator sale will boost Thyssenkrupp's equity by 14 bln - slides

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The sale of its elevator division will increase Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE equity by more than 14 billion euros ($16.5 billion) in the fourth quarter, presentation slides published by the company showed.

At the end of June, the conglomerate's equity turned negative and stood at minus 9 million euros.

($1 = 0.8468 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

