Elevator sale in focus in competitive process - Thyssenkrupp CFO

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A sale of Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE elevator division is currently in focus, the group's finance chief said on Thursday, adding an ongoing auction was "very competitive".

Speaking to journalists after releasing first-quarter results, Johannes Dietsch said a listing still remained an option for the unit, adding the group would make decisions quickly as the process is in its final stages.

