Elevator sale in focus in competitive process - Thyssenkrupp CFO

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A sale of Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE elevator division is currently in focus, the group's finance chief said on Thursday, adding an ongoing auction was "very competitive".

Speaking to journalists after releasing first-quarter results, Johannes Dietsch said a listing still remained an option for the unit, adding the group would make decisions quickly as the process is in its final stages.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Michelle Martin)

