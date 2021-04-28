Elevator maker Kone's Q1 profit and sales beat estimates

Finnish elevator and escalator maker Kone on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected first quarter operating profit and sales thanks to continued growth in China.

The company, which said its full-year core result for 2021 remained on track to match or slightly exceed last year's earnings -- reported a rise in operating profit to 249.8 million euros ($301.53 million) from 197.2 million a year ago. Sales rose to 2.3 billion euros from 2.2 billion.

This beat the 240.3-million-euro mean estimate of 14 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

