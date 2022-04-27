Elevator-maker Kone trims outlook as Q1 profit misses forecast

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Elevator-maker Kone KNEBV.HE posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, burdened by supply chain constraints and a decline in its China business, and trimmed its full-year sales and earnings outlook.

January-March operating profit fell to 171.1 million euros ($181.6 million) from 249.8 million euros a year earlier, missing the 225.8 million euro estimate of ten analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.