Elevator-maker Kone Q1 profit misses forecast, order intake rises

Contributors
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Elevator-maker Kone posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and trimmed its full-year outlook, hit by supply chain constraints and a decline in its China business even as overall order intake increased.

Adds quote, outlook

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Elevator-maker Kone KNEBV.HE posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and trimmed its full-year outlook, hit by supply chain constraints and a decline in its China businesseven as overall order intake increased.

January-March operating profit fell to 171.1 million euros ($181.6 million) from 249.8 million euros a year earlier, missing the 225.8 million euro estimate of ten analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Kone's order intake rose to 2.42 billion euros in the first quarter from 2.08 billion a year ago.

The company's share price rose by 1.9% at 1001 GMT, outperforming a 1.3% rise in Finland's benchmark stock index .OMXH25.

"As sanctions imposed on Russia and COVID-19 related restrictions in China intensify the strain on global supply chains, taking further actions to clearly improve our margins remains our top priority," Chief Executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement.

"Based on the progress we have made, I am confident that we can overcome these headwinds," he added.

Kone now expects revenue to grow by between 2% and 5% this year, down from an earlier projection of 2-7%, while adjusted operating income is seen in the range of 1.18 billion-1.28 billion euros against 1.18 billion-1.33 billion seen earlier.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More