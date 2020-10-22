Elevator maker Kone profit meets forecasts on improved China demand

Finland's Kone reported an expected rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday as demand for elevators and escalators "developed extremely well" in China.

Kone's quarterly operating profit of 333.1 million euros ($394 million) versus the 329.3 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

A month ago Kone raised its 2020 outlook citing better-than-expected development in Q3 sales and adjusted EBIT. L5N2GJ19R

($1 = 0.8447 euros)

