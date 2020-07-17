Elevator maker Kone profit beats forecast, sees China recovery

Kone reported a surprise rise in second-quarter profit on Friday as demand for elevators and escalators started to recover in China.

Kone's operating profit of 315.5 million euros (360 million) topped the 246.8 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

