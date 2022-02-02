Elevator maker Kone fourth-quarter earnings slightly miss

Elevator maker Kone reported slightly weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, burdened by global supply chain distruptions.

The Finnish company gave a new estimate for its 2022 profits, expecting its adjusted operating income to be in the range of 1.18-1.33 billion euros ($1.33-$1.50 billion), slightly down from 1.31 billion in full-year 2021.

October-December operating profit fell to 351.9 million euros from 367 million a year earlier, missing the 356-million estimate of nine analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8849 euros)

