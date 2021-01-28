Elevator maker Kone beats Q4 profit forecasts

Finland's Kone reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, saying demand for new elevators and escalators continued to grow in China.

Kone's quarterly underlying operating profit rose 4% to 381 million euros ($461 million) versus 371 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 0.8262 euros)

