Elevation Oncology Receives Fast Track Designation For EO-3021 - Quick Facts

September 23, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Elevation Oncology (ELEV) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to EO-3021, a differentiated antibody drug conjugate, for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer expressing Claudin 18.2 that has progressed on or after prior therapy.

Joseph Ferra, CEO of Elevation Oncology, said: "We are grateful for the opportunity to potentially expedite the delivery of EO-3021 and look forward to advancing through monotherapy dose expansion and reporting additional data from our ongoing trial in the first half of 2025, and to initiating the combination portion of our study later this year."

