Elevation Oncology, Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$7.899 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$19.042 million, or -$0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

