Elevation Oncology CEO Quits; Appoints CFO As Interim Chief Executive; To Cut Jobs

(RTTNews) - Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV), a company focused on selective cancer therapies, said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn M. Leland, has resigned with immediate effect. The company also decided to reduce its workforce by about 30 percent.

Subsequently, the drug maker has appointed its current Chief Financial Officer Joseph J. Ferra as Interim CEO. He will continue to carry out duties as finance chief.

In addition, the company said that it is pausing further investment in the clinical development of seribantumab and planning to slash about 30 percent of its workforce to realign its resources to focus on advancing EO-3021 and other pipeline programs.

Ferra, said: "…In EO-3021 we believe we have a potential best-in-class asset that can target solid tumors expressing Claudin18.2 and plan to enter the clinic in the US in the second half of 2023. In light of our ongoing evaluation of our pipeline, we are pausing further investment in the development of seribantumab and the CRESTONE study."

