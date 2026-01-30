Elevation Capital Places $9.8 Million Bet on Fixed Income ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Elevation Capital Advisory, LLC bought 334,227 shares of ANGL; estimated trade value $9.84 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value rose $9.80 million, reflecting both additional shares and price movement

Transaction equaled 4.02% of the fund's 13F AUM

Post-trade stake: 368,570 shares valued at $10.82 million

The position now represents 4.42% of 13F assets, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Elevation Capital Advisory, LLC disclosed a buy of VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in a January 23, 2026, SEC filing, adding 334,227 shares in a trade estimated at $9.84 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a January 23, 2026, SEC filing, Elevation Capital Advisory, LLC increased its holding in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 334,227 shares. The estimated transaction value was $9.84 million, based on the mean unadjusted close during the quarter. The stake's quarter-end value rose by $9.80 million, a figure that includes both additional purchases and price changes.

What Else to Know

Direction: buy; position now accounts for 4.42% of reportable 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: BIL: $13.59 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QQQ: $13.19 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: QUAL: $12.13 million (5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ANGL: $10.82 million (4.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: JPST: $10.11 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of January 23, 2026, shares were priced at $29.59, up 8.8% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 4.24 percentage points.

Dividend yield stood at 6.16% as of January 26, 2026.

Fund held 64 reportable positions with total 13F AUM of $244.80 million as of December 31, 2025.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $3.127 billion Dividend Yield 6.16% Price (as of market close 1/23/26) $29.59 One-Year Total Return 8.79%

ETF Snapshot

Investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds that were originally investment grade but have been downgraded to below investment grade, known as "fallen angels."

Portfolio is composed primarily of high yield (below investment grade) bonds that were originally investment grade.

Operates as a passively managed ETF, tracking a benchmark index of below investment grade corporate bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) offers investors targeted access to the fallen angel segment of the U.S. high yield bond market, with a market capitalization of $3.15 billion as of January 2026. The fund's strategy invests at least 80% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated below investment grade corporate bonds that were rated investment grade at the time of issuance. With a current yield of 6.16% and a one-year total return of 8.79%, ANGL is positioned as a core high yield allocation for investors seeking income and diversification within a transparent, liquid ETF structure.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Elevation Capital, an investment advisory firm, recently acquired approximately $9.8 million worth of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) shares during the fourth quarter (the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what investors need to know.

First, let’s cover what ANGL is and who might be interested in owning it. ANGL is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund (ETF), designed to appeal to income-oriented investors. It invests in a basket of high-yield ‘fallen angel’ bonds — these are bonds that were issued by companies initially rated as investment grade, but have since fallen into high yield or ‘junk’ status.

However, just because fixed income securities are labeled as high-yield or ‘junk’ doesn’t make them worthless. In fact, in the world of fixed income, these securities are often prized for their higher yields and amplified returns. That said, they do carry higher risk than investment grade bonds.

To sum up, ANGL is a fixed income ETF that targets securities issued by companies that have endured a credit downgrade. As such, the fund may be appealing to income-seeking investors that prize its 6.2% dividend yield. The fund’s expense ratio of 0.25% is better-than-average, making it worth consideration for retail investors in the market for a income-producing ETF.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Jake Lerch has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.