Elevation Capital Closes the Book on PKW, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Exited position: -61,388 shares, transaction value of $8,132,662 (estimate based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $8.13 million, reflecting the valuation shift inclusive of price changes

Move represents a 3.32% change in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

Position had accounted for 3.2% of AUM in the previous quarter, marking a full exit from a previously sizable allocation

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On January 23, 2026, Elevation Capital Advisory, LLC disclosed it had sold out its entire stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) for an estimated $8.13 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 23, 2026, Elevation Capital Advisory, LLC sold its entire holding of 61,388 shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, with the transaction value estimated at $8.13 million based on the average price during the quarter. The fund's quarter-end position in the ETF dropped to zero, with the net position change also totaling $8.13 million.

What Else to Know

Sold out of PKW; position now represents none of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:BIL: $13.59 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:QQQ: $13.19 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:QUAL: $12.13 million (5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ANGL: $10.82 million (4.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:JPST: $10.11 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of January 23, 2026, shares were priced at $136.12, up 14.3% over the prior year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 1.24 percentage points.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $1.614 billion Dividend yield 0.98% Price (as of market close 1/23/26) $136.12 1-year total return 14.26%

ETF Snapshot

Investment strategy centers on tracking the NASDAQ BuyBack Achievers Index, which selects U.S. companies with a history of significant share repurchases.

The underlying portfolio is composed primarily of common stocks from firms with consistent buyback activity.

The ETF operates with a passively managed structure, providing investors with access to buyback-focused equities.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) provides investors with targeted exposure to U.S. companies demonstrating a strong commitment to share repurchases, as defined by the NASDAQ's proprietary methodology. The fund leverages a rules-based approach to identify and weight constituents, aiming to capture the performance benefits associated with buyback activity. This strategy offers a differentiated equity allocation for investors seeking to capitalize on corporate capital return policies while maintaining broad sector diversification.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Elevation Capital, an investment advisory firm, recently exited its entire position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) during the fourth quarter (the three months ending of Dec. 31, 2025). Here’s what retail investors need to know about PKW.

First off, it’s important to discuss PKW’s historical performance. Over the last five years, PKW has advanced by 90%, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has generated a total return of 98%, with a CAGR of 14.7%.

Bear in mind, despite slightly underperforming the S&P 500, PKW’s performance is quite impressive. PKW’s top holdings include Goldman Sachs, Chevron, Wells Fargo, and General Motors. This offers a significant alternative to the S&P 500, whose top holdings include big tech giants like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Microsoft. PKW has a relatively high expense ratio of 0.62%. The fund’s dividend yield is 1.0%. Nevertheless, retail investors may wish to consider PKW, given its solid performance and diversification.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Invesco QQQ Trust, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Chevron, Goldman Sachs Group, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.