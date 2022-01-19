CFR

Elevated yields keep European shares under pressure, luxury stocks shine

Anisha Sircar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European shares slipped again on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields hit new highs, while luxury stocks stood out on upbeat trading updates from Richemont and Burberry.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX skidded 0.1% by 0812 GMT after hitting a one-week low in the previous session.

The U.S. 10-year US10YT=RR and five-year Treasury yields US5YT=RR held near two-year highs, while global tech stocks sold off as investors fretted over inflation and braced for tighter U.S. monetary policy.

The benchmark German 10-year bond yield rose above 0% for the first time since May 2019.

Retail stocks .SXRP outperformed the benchmark, jumping 1.7%, after a slew of shining earnings results.

British luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L advanced 3.8% after saying a strong performance in outerwear and leather goods and a material improvement in Asia and Europe accelerated growth in its quarterly full-price sales.

Cartier owner Richemont CFR.S climbed 6.9% after the world's second largest luxury group said strong demand for its jewellery and watches in the Americas and Europe helped quarterly sales rise by nearly a third.

ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, a key supplier to computer chipmakers, gained 1.4% after posting better-than-expected quarterly profit and saying it expected sales growth of 20% in 2022.

