Elevate Your Company's Sustainability Profile With Nasdaq Green Designations

In the pursuit of a more sustainable future, Nasdaq Green Designations play an important role in supporting companies with transparency around their green business strategies towards investors and other key stakeholders. Nasdaq Green Designations are open to both private companies and companies listed on the Nasdaq Nordic markets, that seek to amplify transparency around their environmentally conscious business models.

Jan 23, 2024

Hear Primrock’s Mattias Granslandt, Phd, Founder and Chairman, and Gustav Bergquist, Co-founder and COO discuss the importance of highlighting the company’s green business strategy towards different stakeholders and what role corporations play in championing a sustainable future.

As the first privately owned company to receive the Nasdaq Green Equity Designation, Primrock supports the expansion of renewable power generation by providing capacity that can be used as synthetic inertia and for frequency restoration after grid disturbances.

