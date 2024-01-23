Elevate Your Company's Sustainability Profile With Nasdaq Green Designations

Hear Primrock’s Mattias Granslandt, Phd, Founder and Chairman, and Gustav Bergquist, Co-founder and COO discuss the importance of highlighting the company’s green business strategy towards different stakeholders and what role corporations play in championing a sustainable future.

As the first privately owned company to receive the Nasdaq Green Equity Designation, Primrock supports the expansion of renewable power generation by providing capacity that can be used as synthetic inertia and for frequency restoration after grid disturbances.