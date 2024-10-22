News & Insights

Elevate Uranium Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Elevate Uranium Ltd (AU:EL8) has released an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, as their votes are crucial to the proceedings. The company will provide access to the meeting details online, foregoing the distribution of hard copies.

