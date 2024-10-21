News & Insights

Elevate Uranium Plans New Securities Issue

October 21, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Elevate Uranium Ltd (AU:EL8) has released an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd is set to issue up to 44,724,255 ordinary fully paid securities as part of a new placement, with the proposed issue date slated for December 13, 2024. This move is designed to enhance the company’s capital structure and potentially attract new investors. Such an initiative indicates Elevate Uranium’s strategic focus on growth and expansion in the uranium sector.

