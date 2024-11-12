News & Insights

Elevate Uranium Ltd Calls for Shareholder Participation

November 12, 2024

Elevate Uranium Ltd (AU:EL8) has released an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd is set to hold a crucial General Meeting on December 12, 2024, in West Perth, WA, urging shareholders to participate in decisions impacting their investments. Shareholders are encouraged to vote through proxies if unable to attend in person, ensuring their voices are heard in shaping the company’s future.

