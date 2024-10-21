News & Insights

Elevate Uranium Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

October 21, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Elevate Uranium Ltd (AU:EL8) has released an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd has announced plans to issue up to 3 million new securities, with each option exercisable at $0.80 per share within two years from the issue date, December 13, 2024. This move could signal potential growth opportunities for investors interested in the uranium sector and provides them with an opportunity to engage with the company’s future developments.

