Elevate Credit, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.0% to US$2.52 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues of US$94m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.52 an impressive 252% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ELVT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering Elevate Credit provided consensus estimates of US$486.7m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a painful 25% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 75% to US$0.30 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$512.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.30 in 2021. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The analysts have also increased their price target 5.9% to US$3.00, clearly signalling that lower revenue forecasts next year are not expected to have a material impact on Elevate Credit's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Elevate Credit, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$3.50 and the most bearish at US$2.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 25%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Elevate Credit's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Elevate Credit analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Elevate Credit (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

