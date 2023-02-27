US Markets
Elevance to pay $2.5 billion for Louisiana health insurer - Bloomberg News

February 27, 2023 — 12:59 pm EST

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Insurer Elevance Health Inc ELV.N has agreed to pay $2.5 billion for its previously announced purchase of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing documents.

Additional conditions for the deal, which was announced last month, might raise the value of the transaction by $1 billion, the report said.

