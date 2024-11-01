News & Insights

Elevance sues U.S. over Medicare star ratings, Bloomberg says

November 01, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Elevance Health (ELV) sued U.S. health officials saying Medicare was “arbitrary and capricious” in how it calculated its star ratings, costing the company at least $375M, John Tozzi of Bloomberg reports. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in the Northern District of Texas.

