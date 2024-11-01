Elevance sues U.S. over Medicare star ratings, Bloomberg says

Elevance Health (ELV) sued U.S. health officials saying Medicare was “arbitrary and capricious” in how it calculated its star ratings, costing the company at least $375M, John Tozzi of Bloomberg reports. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in the Northern District of Texas.

