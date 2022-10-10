Elevance Health's (ELV) Low-Cost MA Plans to Widen U.S. Base

Elevance Health Inc. ELV recently announced that it will provide cost-effective Medicare Advantage plans through its affiliates during the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period. From Oct 15, 2022, around 33 million Medicare-eligible individuals across the United States can enroll in ELV’s plans without any premium or copay in relation to primary care physician visits.

Such affordable Medicare Advantage plans account for 75% of the total affiliated health plans of Elevance Health chalked out for next year. The concept of coming up with zero premium plans seems apt amid the ongoing inflationary pressure throughout the United States. The plans are cost-effective and will tend to the health needs of members with a comprehensive package and even include some added supplemental benefits.

This time, consumers can conveniently select the Medicare Advantage plan that conforms to their diversified needs. To complement the same, Elevance Health will integrate the lucrative facility of a single prepaid benefits card within its plans. The card will be stuffed with spending amounts that can be utilized for availing varied benefits integral to Medicare Advantage plans, thus relieving consumers from the unnecessary burden of possessing many cards to reap diverse gains.

The added benefits in Elevance Health’s plans also include over-the-counter drug benefits, resulting in savings while purchasing essential commodities, such as pain relievers and cold medications to name a few.

Benefits will also range from covering healthy grocery purchases to out-of-pocket expenses for dental, vision and hearing services. As an example, in the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period, Medicare Advantage consumers across Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio and Georgia will get an opportunity to avail an allowance through a monthly grocery card for the second consecutive year at more than 200 stores of the famous retailer Kroger KR.

The latest announcement marks Elevance Health’s goal to foray into new counties and subsequently, bolster the customer base of its Medicare Advantage plans. With the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period approaching fast, ELV aims to reach 2.1 million Medicare-eligible consumers across 145 new counties.

ELV also aims to incorporate Preferred Provider Organization (“PPO”) plans into 210 counties where 6.7 million Medicare-eligible individuals reside. Demand for Medicare Advantage plans of Elevance Health is likely to remain high in the days ahead, considering an aging U.S. population.

Elevance Health will also come up with a lucrative Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) that individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid can avail in the Annual Enrollment Period. In 2023, the health plan minus copays but with additional benefits ranging from dental, vision, hearing to healthy groceries will be extended to 21 states.

Shares of Elevance Health have gained 22.6% in a year against the industry’s decline of 36.1%.



