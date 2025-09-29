Elevance Health (XTRA:A58) Price Target Decreased by 42.81% to 318.55

The average one-year price target for Elevance Health (XTRA:A58) has been revised to 318,55 € / share. This is a decrease of 42.81% from the prior estimate of 557,04 € dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 255,80 € to a high of 498,14 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.72% from the latest reported closing price of 270,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A58 is 0.41%, an increase of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 241,245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,085K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,143K shares , representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A58 by 27.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,265K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,059K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A58 by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,488K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,556K shares , representing an increase of 14.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A58 by 8.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,413K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,324K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A58 by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,318K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,795K shares , representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A58 by 87.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

