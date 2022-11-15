Elevance Health Takes Large Position in GOCO / GoHealth

Fintel reports that Elevance Health (ELV) has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32,913,780 shares of GoHealth, Inc. Class A (GOCO). This represents 9.99% of the company.

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth’s mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. holds 40,682,961 shares representing 30.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 3,817,710 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745,650 shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOCO by 54.29% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP holds 1,248,982 shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management LP holds 1,079,424 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 685,434 shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849,923 shares, representing a decrease of 169.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOCO by 83.59% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoHealth, Inc. Class A. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 37.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GoHealth, Inc. Class A is 0.0197%, a decrease of 35.5703%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.79% to 65,883,494 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.