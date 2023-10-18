News & Insights

Elevance Health reports $697 million charge after strategic review

October 18, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Elevance Health ELV.N on Wednesday reported a nearly $700 million charge due to job cuts and write-offs from some technology assets after a strategic review it conducted during the third quarter to help boost profit.

The health insurer posted a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit helped by lower-than-expected medical costs.

Elevance's medical loss ratio, the percentage of claims paid to premiums collected, was 86.8% for the third quarter compared with 86.4% in the previous quarter. Analysts had expected a ratio of 87.32%, according to LSEG data.

Excluding items, the company made a profit of $8.99 per share, above analysts' estimates of $8.44 per share, according to LSEG data.

