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Elevance Health Raises FY26 Guidance; Expects To Return To At Least 12% Adj. EPS Growth In 2027

July 15, 2026 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health (ELV) said second quarter results exceeded its outlook. The company increased 2026 EPS guidance to at least $20.10, and lifted 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to at least $27.00. Elevance Health said it is accelerating targeted investments in: medical cost management, member experience, provider connectivity, operating efficiency, and Carelon's value-based solutions. The company said these actions will reinforce confidence in returning to at least 12% adjusted EPS growth in 2027 off 2026 earnings baseline. Fiscal 2026 operating cash flow guidance has been raised to at least $6.0 billion.

Second quarter earnings came in at $1.463 billion, or $6.71 per share. This compares with $1.743 billion, or $7.72 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $7.45 compared to $8.84. The company noted that adjusted EPS was supported by strong operating results and an approximately $0.80 per share net below -the-line benefit. Operating revenue was $49.8 billion, up 0.8% from a year ago. The company said its operating revenue growth was driven by higher premium yields and CarelonRx product revenue, partially offset by anticipated membership declines.

On July 14, 2026, the Audit Committee of the Board declared a third quarter dividend to shareholders of $1.72 per share. The third quarter dividend is payable on September 25, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Elevance Health shares are down 9.39 percent to $389.95.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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